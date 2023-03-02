PN reiterates call for public inquiry into JeanPaul Sofia's tragic death

The Opposition has insisted on a public inquiry into the tragic death of JeanPaul Sofia, who was killed when a building collapsed at the Corradino industrial estate last December.

"We will continue putting pressure on the government to do what is just and right," Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday when speaking in front of the collapsed building.

The lifeless body of Sofia, 20, from Swatar was recovered by rescuers beneath the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed during construction works on 3 December. Sofia had only been present in the building for a few minutes. In the same incident, five other workers were injured.

“Society needs to send a clear message that something as serious and tragic as this cannot be ignored,” Grech said, adding that he had also met Sofia's parents who have called for a public inquiry.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed calls for a public inquiry into the incident, insisting the magisterial inquiry that will determine criminal responsibility is ongoing.

PN MPs Jerome Caruana Cilia and Stanley Zammit, also present for the press conference, insisted a public inquiry will ensure Sofia will not “become a simple statistic.”