Isla clock tower brick structure that went viral is part of regeneration project

A brick structure next to the Isla clock tower will be a lift to a tunnel which leads to Fort Saint Michael.

A photo of the structure went viral on Facebook, with people questioning how a modern brick structure was being built next to a historically important building.

MaltaToday reached out to Isla mayor Clive Pulis, who explained a lift will be built to increase accessibility from the tunnel which leads to Fort Saint Michael to the area surrounding the Senglea Clock Tower.

Pulis said the project is being carried out by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation and has received all the necessary permits and approval by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

He said the structure will be clad with Maltese limestone, so it does not jar with the surroundings.

People commenting on a Facebook post uploaded by a certain Manuel Cuschieri suggested the structure be built out of glass. “This would not make sense as the metal used in the construction of the lift would be visible,” Pulis rebutted.

Pulis also pointed out that the area was closed off for construction due to safety hazards, and entering the area to take photos was illegal.

The Isla mayor said the area where the photos were taken was previously abandoned and inaccessible to the public.

Pulis stated that the Isla tunnels' scenic views would not be disturbed and the final project would include full restoration, new paving, water utilities, and new drainage in the surrounding area.

A new lighting system will also be installed, allowing the bastions to be lit in the project's final stages.