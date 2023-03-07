Building mad: record Gozo year as lower prices attract buyers

7,447 new dwellings were approved in Gozo in the five years between 2018 and 2022, data provided to MaltaToday by the Planning Authority (PA) show.

The number of approved dwellings in these five years is more than twice the total number of dwellings found in the Gozitan capital of Rabat back in the 2011 census.

Moreover, the PA has approved 9,819 new dwellings in the decade between 2012 and 2022, which is the equivalent of 39% of the total number of dwellings (25,070) reported in the 2011 census.

At a record 1,885 dwellings were approved in Gozo in 2022, this was the largest number approved in a single year since the setting up of the PA in 1992 – on average five new dwellings were approved every day, weekends included. The number of new dwellings rose from 712 in 2017 to 1,061 in 2018 and to 1,754 in 2019, dropping to 1,353 and 1,394 during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. But permits shot up to 1,885 right after in 2022. This was eight times the number of dwellings approved in 2013 when only 227 dwellings were approved.

While the dip in the number of properties approved in 2012 and 2013 reflected the economic slowdown in the country, the post-2017 upsurge reflected both the economic turnaround and new policies allowing five-storey blocks in the building zones extended back in 2006.

In Malta, the 9,523 new dwellings approved in 2022 remained substantially lower than the 12,485 pre-pandemic permits in 2019, confirming that Gozo has defied the slowdown trend.

And while in 2018, Gozo permits accounted for just 8.2% nationally, that rose to 19.8% in 2022 – practically one in five.

The most approved were in Rabat (387), Sannat (274), Żebbuġ (195) and Xagħra (190). The record number of dwellings approved in Sannat, population 2,186, coincided with a series of permits issued to companies linked to Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli on a site 300m from the Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs.

Over the past years Gozo has become more attractive to buyers looking for a holiday home due to lower prices. A KPMG study published in November 2022 showed properties in Gozo were 20% cheaper than in southern Malta, which is already 30% cheaper than the north harbour area.

But over the past years Gozitan mayors have expressed concern at the loss of Gozo’s unique identity and have called for a revision of planning policies.