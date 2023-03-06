Women's rights activists place photos of femicide victims on facade of Home Affairs Ministry

Activists placed posters demanding justice in domestic abuse cases on the entrance to the Home Affairs Ministry in the run up to the Women's Day protest march on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard have repeatedly pledged to execute the necessary changes and enhance resources, but have "failed to deliver," the coalition of NGOs said on Monday morning.

The photos depict victims of domestic abuse and reflect this year's protest theme, Women United Against Injustice (Nisa Magħqudin għax mill-Ġustizzja Mċaħħdin).

“This year’s theme was chosen after witnessing several injustices that women in our society face every day, especially when they seek justice through our institutions,” the NGOs said.

The NGO's highlighted that, in the case of Bernice Cilia, Malta had to endure months of police inactivity that may have avoided terrible crimes.

They also named Sion Grech, who had to wait for years for action to be taken against her murderers, and Andrea Prudent, who had to deal with "victim-blaming and built-in unsubstantiated lies."

"It is obvious: our legal system is an unfair system for women," the NGOs said.

The march will begin at 5:30pm on Wednesday, 8 March, near the Triton Fountain and will conclude in front of the law courts. The march will be held to mark International Women's Day.

The protest is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, together with MGRM, Doctors for Choice, Women’s Rights Foundation, and Young Progressive Beings and endorsed by 14 other organisations.