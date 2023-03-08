No room for Sliema fuel pump in heart of tourist destination, says MHRA

Malta’s hotels and restaurants lobby has questioned the need of having a fuel station set just right at the Sliema seafront, one of Malta’s leading tourism destinations.

“Rather than going for such eyesore developments, MHRA states that the relevant authorities should be directing investment towards the improvement of the quality experience of the Sliema seafront and its surroundings,” the MHRA said.

The application to upgrade a disused kerbside fuel station on Tower Road is slated for approval despite strong objections from residents and concerns about its proximity to two hotels, bars and restaurants.

Michael Attard Services Ltd wats to upgrade a disused fuel station with the relocation of two fuel dispensers each having four nozzles. The 76-square-metre site on Tower Road, Sliema, lies between the Plaza Hotel and the Carlton Hotel, metres away from bars and restaurants.

The MHRA said facilities such as fuel stations should be located outside town cores. “MHRA cannot understand such contradictory decisions by the relevant authorities when all today agree that Sliema and other tourism destinations across Malta and Gozo should be embellished to promote a more authentic experience.”

MHRA said such decisions contributed towards the depletion of the image of a destination. “Once lost it will be impossible to bring it back,” the association said.

“It’s about time that a clear message is sent by the relevant authorities that they are working on the same wavelength in recognizing the importance of the holistic experience offered through critical tourism destinations such as that of Sliema seafront. Unfortunately, from what we are seeing it doesn’t augur well for the future, however MHRA trusts that in such case logic will ultimately prevail.”