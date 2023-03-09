Truth on Sofia construction death can only emerge in open, public inquiry – Repubblika

The NGO Repubblika is supporting the continued calls from the family of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia, for a public and independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to his death.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the incident. Despite multiple calls for a public inquiry, Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed the requests, insisting the ongoing magisterial inquiry should be allowed to end.

Repubblika, which campaigned for a public inquiry into the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, kicked back against claims from the State that an ongoing public inquiry would interfere with the magisterial inquiry underway.

“These were the same arguments deployed by the Muscat administration when it opposed the Caruana Galizia inquiry. The facts show these claims were lies, confirming the importance of such public and independent inquiries,” Repubblika said.

The NGO said rule of law is threatened by opacity and silence, which allowed abusers to benefit.

“Sofia’s death is surrounded by questions and matters that must be investigated: the death occurred on government land – how was this transfer effected? The press reported a high-level Lands Authority official being involved in this project; others say the commencement notice on works was never made. Why is the government dragging its feet on a contractors register even in the face of such deaths and accidents?

“These are the questions that can only be answered in a public and independent inquiry.”