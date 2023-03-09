PN proposes law requiring companies to introduce anti-sexual harassment policy in the workplace

The Nationalist Party filed a Private Members' Bill in parliament on Wednesday to ensure zero tolerance towards sexual assault in the workplace.

For the first time, the proposed legal changes would oblige medium and large businesses to implement an anti-sexual harassment policy in the workplace. In order for businesses to comply, the PN is proposing that the government issue a model document for them to follow.

The Bill was tabled by PN MPs Ivan Castillo, Graziella Attard Previ, and Darren Carabott.

The PN also encouraged smaller businesses with less than 49 employees to explore the possibility of introducing such a policy to combat workplace sexual harassment.

Ivan Castillo told MaltaToday that what spurned the Bill were a spate of recent high-profile court cases such as those involving the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Transport Malta. "Several people have spoken up, but many more have remained silent out of fear," Castillo said when contacted on Thursday.

He said that various studies and reports by NGOs suggest that three out of every four female workers are victims of sexual assault in the workplace.

"One out of every three sexual harassment instances in the workplace is not reported to the police for a number of factors, including victims being unsure of the consequences they would have to face," Castillo said. "The legal amendment will directly affect around 44,000 workers in Malta and Gozo."

The PN also said it expects the government to support this proposal.