German WWII fighter plane parts unearthed in excavation works at St Vincent de Paul

The unexpected discovery of a German Messerschmitt WWII fighter plane has been unearthed in excavation works being carried out at St Vincent de Paul elderly care home.

The Malta Aviation Museum said the discovery was made on 25 February, in what they identified as a dump containing WWII wreckage from several different types.

The plane has been identified as a Messerschmitt Bf109 F4Z flown by Unteroffizier Hans Pilz of 5.JG3, hit by flak during a sortie on 1 April 1942.

“Upon gaining further approval from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and custodianship of the wreckage, our team members started to excavate deeper into the crater where parts were found. The unexpected discovery of a BF109 horizontal tail section was the beginning of an exciting few days.”

The makers plate initially indicated that the part belonged to an F2 variant. Further excavation revealed the wing root of a wing with a ‘W.Nr’ still clearly visible.

“Loose rubble was cleared by hand off the wing surface. Once securely lashed at one of the attaching points, the wing was lifted to ground level from about two metres underground. Once the wing was lifted it was apparent that more of this aircraft was buried. The fuselage was still there although chopped up in three sections. Obviously this was done for ease of disposing,” the Museum said.

It was also evident that certain parts were cropped off and souvenired during the war. “With paint markings and ‘W.Nr 8668’ still very clearly visible, it was no great feat to figure the history of this Erla-built Messerschmitt Bf109 F4Z: the history of the crash in a nutshell is that it was hit by flak during a sortie on the 1 April 1942 while being flown by Unteroffizier Hans Pilz of 5.JG3.”

Malta provided British forces with base from which to operate against Axis supply routes between Italy and North Africa, which meant Italian and German aerial units were tasked with neutralising what was dubbed an “unsinkable aircraft carrier”.

By early 1942, the island was subjected to nearly two years of air attacks and the battle had reached a critical phase.

During March and April, Malta sustained heavy attacks from the German forces, particularly on 1 April 1942 when an estimated 70 Ju-87 Stukas, Ju 88s and Bf 109s raided the island between 17:10 and 18:58.

The bombers proceeded towards Hal Far, the dockyard area and Cospicua, where the RAF scrambled five Spitfires and several Hurricanes to hunt them down. “According to one source the low-flying fighter struck a wall and crash-landed in a wheat field close to Rahal Gdid, coming to a stop in an inverted position; the pilot, Uffz Hans Pilz, survived,” writes Anthony Rogers in his book ‘Air Battle of Malta, Aircraft Losses and Crash Sites 1940 to 1942’ (Greenhill Books).

Archaeologist Tamsin Cauchi QP oversaw the recovery operation, together with Ray Polidano, David Polidano, Reno Psaila, Anthony Spiteri and Kurt Galea.