PN condemns Abela's 'odious statements' on magistrate carrying out inquiry into Sofia's death

The Nationalist Party has condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela's “odious statements” on the magistrate carrying out the inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“The Prime Minister's words are reckless, unreasonable, and merely aimed to escape shouldering political responsibility for Sofia's murder,” Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina said.

On Wednesday, Abela chastised Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia for taking too long to complete an investigation into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, 20, who died last year when a building under construction collapsed at the Corradino Industrial Estate.

The Prime Minister said there is “no end in sight” for the inquiry almost three months after the tragic incident, insisting he could see no reason for the delay. It was the second time, Abela made such a reference to the length of time it was taking to conclude the inquiry.

“For comparison’s sake, the magisterial inquiry into the death of Miriam Pace took one month and 10 days to conclude and the people responsible were charged in court,” Abela said.

The PN stated its support for judges and magistrates who are "systematically targeted by the Prime Minister for partisan political motives."

Aquilina insisted on Abela investing necessary human and financial resources in the law courts rather than passing these “irresponsible and unjustifiable” comments.

He recalled how some magistrates are already saddled with more than 160 inquiries in addition to the cases and other processes that have been assigned to them. "This situation is putting even more strain on the magistrates," the PN MP remarked.

The party called for an increase in the number of Court Services Agency staff, including those allocated directly to judges and magistrates. This would solve the issue of delays.

"In addition, the Court Services Agency should raise the salary of its current employees and begin to recruit new people who are academically equipped and knowledgeable about legal and procedural processes."