[WATCH] ‘Learn how to say no’ to unethical client requests, 65 young architects are told

President of the Chamber of Architects Andre Pizzuto told 65 freshly warranted architects to learn how to say no and not succumb to unethical and illegal interests.

Pizzuto was addressing the architecture warrant ceremony on Friday.

“Our profession should not only be treated as a passive interpreter of the prevalent culture in society but as an active agent of the cultural development; of a critical analysis of society - so that the quality of life of the citizens is always safeguarded and improved,” Pizzuto said.

He said that it is vital for the profession to stop and reflect on whether it was acting as an agent of social, cultural, and environmental heritage or whether it was being swayed by interests that are averse to public ones.

Pizzuto said that the new regulations make it clear that warrants were issued to architects in light of a “supreme need” to protect public interests, particularly those relating to public health, security, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and the integrity of buildings and structures.

“Your role is unique, and you have a huge responsibility. Public interests are supreme, and they are much more important than self and client interests,” Pizzuto told the architects.

“Learn how to say no when what is requested of you goes against your ethical obligations, public interests and even the law.”

Pizzuto added that architects should ask for help when they were not knowledgeable enough, ask for guidance and consult with colleagues and professionals with different specialisations.

“Take care of yourselves. You can’t be the best version of yourselves if you are under inhumane pressure and stress," Pizzuto said.

He said that the public might think that the profession only involved a few lines on a computer and a signature, but that in reality, it was much more.

Pizzuto welcomed the Prime Minister’s “long-due” announcement of new regulations on the management of construction sites.

Three years ago, 54-year-old Miriam Pace lost her life at her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, in a house collapse caused by excavations at a neighbouring building site.

A magisterial inquiry highlighted the carelessness and negligence of the architect and contractor of the construction site.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the sector was in need of renewal, better organisation and more regulation sustainability.

“What we need to keep in mind is that the profession does not only impact the projects you are working on, but their surroundings. The lifespan of the building is probably bigger than the lifespan of the architects themselves,” Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

The Minister said that work should be carried out with more due diligence and respect and that architects should strive for buildings of better quality.

“An architect’s ethical responsibilities go further than the collected fee. What the architect does has an effect on the quality of life and the historical heritage. How we express ourselves today affects how future generations will judge and interpret us.”

Zrinzo Azzopardi emphasised that architectural works should be more innovative and should also respect environmental aspects.

He also referred to the various reforms in the pipeline to make clear the responsibilities of all those involved in the building and construction sector. This includes the licensing of contractors’ bill, which will include robust legislative changes that will be made for the first time in this sector that directly affect the architects' profession, in all phases.

“Your work will shape the world around us and have a lasting impact on those who live in the buildings you design. It carries with it tremendous responsibility and requires a deep and collective commitment,” the minister stated.

