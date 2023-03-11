[WATCH] NGOs warn Hili Group to withdraw ‘outrageous’ Comino village or face people’s ire

Activists and environmental organisations have warned Hili Group to immediately withdraw the “outrageous” Comino village plans or else face people’s ire.

A press conference was held on Saturday morning in front of the Hili Ventures offices in Marsa by Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, BirdLife Malta, NatureTrust-FEE, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, and the Ramblers' Association.

HV Hospitality, the hospitality subsidiary of Hili Ventures, plans to replace the nine derelict bungalows at Santa Marija Bay on Comino with 71 suites and 19 serviced bungalows.

The NGOs said that should the Planning Authority approve the plans, the former Comino Hotel site will be redeveloped and extended, creating a complex of permanent residences through legal loopholes.

They said that it was “disgraceful” that the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had approved the project. Currently, the project is being appealed before the Planning Tribunal (EPRT) by several organisations.

The NGOs highlighted Comino’s designations as a Rural Conservation Area, a Nature Reserve, a Special Area of Conservation and Special Protection Area within the Natura2000 network, an Important Bird Area (IBA) of International and EU Importance, a Bird Sanctuary, and a Dark Sky Heritage site.

“The proposed development, therefore, certainly cannot be compatible with the legal protections afforded to the island, as well as the State’s legal obligations to conserve it.”

They argued that the influx of heavy machinery and construction materials throughout the redevelopment, together with the obscene increase in human activity once the complex is opened, will cause a massive environmental impact, as well as the irreversible destruction of natural habitats within the complex itself, and a greater area of disturbance around it.

Nicholas Barbara from BirdLife Malta emphasised that Comino was still a relatively untouched island and that it was a bird sanctuary.

He said that despite issues at the Blue Lagoon, due to human and maritime activity, the island was still a unique habitat for birds and that expanding the bungalows would have “grave consequences”.

“The destruction this project will signify is an inescapable reality. No amount of mitigation measures could neutralise this harm. The most sustainable option remains to stop any sort of development,” the NGOs stated.

They called out Hili Group for “false claims” and “desperate greenwashing attempts” to conceal the fact that even more public natural land is being destroyed for private profit.

They insisted that the concession holders had no right to develop the area, reiterating that Comino has already suffered extensively over the years due to commercialisation.

It was also pointed out that the project would destroy yet another space where one can find peace and tranquillity and that 13,500 had objected to the development.

“Drop your plans for Comino immediately. Comino forms part of our national heritage in its entirety, and the public does not support your plans. Ignore this call and face the people’s ire,” concluded the NGOs.

Hili Group insists the built footprint will be reduced

In reaction, HV Hospitality published comparative images of the existing building with the proposed designs that it said should clarify some misconceptions about the project.

It insisted that this is a redevelopment project that focuses on rebuilding the hotel and bungalows situated in Comino since the 1960s, which it argued are currently in a state of disrepair.

“The new development seeks to create a top-quality sustainable tourism offering that meets the latest requirements and standards,” HV Hospitality said.

It added that the project has undergone extensive studies and analysis, and that the outcome is a highly thoughtful and balanced approach that reduces the built footprint and reinstates parts of the built foreshore.

“HV Hospitality is committed to remaining honest and transparent throughout the planning process and welcomes discussions with all stakeholders, as it has always done.”