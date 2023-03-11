Elderly man critically injured in a Marsaskala crash on Saturday morning

A 71-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday morning in a traffic accident in Marsaskala.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 11.30 am at Id-Daħla Ta' San Tumas street. From its preliminary investigations, it results that a Toyota Aygo, driven by the elderly man from Marsaskala, and a BMW 120 driven by a 20-year-old man from Marsaskala crashed into each other.

Another vehicle that was parked in the area was damaged as a result of the impact.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called to the scene of the accident for assistance. An ambulance took the elderly man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

The BMW driver was not injured.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry into the case, and police investigations are ongoing.