Bottle refunds: give public 80% on water purification, says consumer rights group

The Association for Consumer Rights has said Malta’s Beverage Container Return Scheme might be prodding consumers to recycle single-use-beverage containers, but was not reducing use of single-use beverage containers in the first place.

The ACR said plastic beverage containers could only be recycled a limited number of times after which they become waste that also needs to be disposed of. “ACR Malta urges the authorities to make it a priority to incentivise the public to reduce single-use-beverage containers.

For example, to help the public trust tap water quality, ACR encourages the authorities to regularly publicise the test results of tap water quality in various parts of Malta, illustrating how these results compare with water quality parameters set by the EU,” said ACR president Pauline Azzopardi.

The ACR said many people are deterred from drinking tap water because of its taste. “Improve the taste of tap water. Such government initiatives would address the root cause rather than the symptoms of the single-use water bottle waste problem.”

Azzopardi also said the government should increase the subsidy on home water purification systems so as to reduce single-use-beverage container waste.

“Consumers would be less inclined to purchase water in single-use-containers if they have a water purification system at home,” Azzopardi said, calling for an increase in the 15.25% subsidy to at least 80% for home systems that have no water reject waste.

“A mere grant of about €120 would enable a household to cover the costs of such a water purification system for a whole year.

“Like the current government subsidy for buying an electric car, this subsidy would have valuable environmental and public benefits. More consumers using home water-filters would mean less single-use water bottle waste generated.

“It would also alleviate the burden people have, particularly the elderly and disabled, from the physical hardship of carrying heavy water bottles and taking empty ones to recycling machines which may not be in their vicinity.”

ACR also said the BCRS should pay out in cash instead of vouchers, and reported that many bottles are being rejected by the machines for no apparent reason.

“To claim the money back is another hassle for the consumer who has to take photos of the barcodes of the rejected bottles and send these photos on WhatsApp to a specific number. Consumers are still in the dark how the refund through this system will work. Additionally, rejected bottles are being left in the streets defeating the whole purpose of collecting such containers.”

Consumers have also pointed out that restaurants are charging the deposit on bottles that the restaurants then retains. ACR Malta wants restaurants, bars and hotels to deduct the deposit due on bottles retained by them, from the final bill to the consumer.

It also called for a robust regulatory and monitoring system that safeguards public interest, to monitor the amount of deposit money collected and ensure any unclaimed deposit money be passed on to government to fund environmental initiatives.

“Unclaimed deposits may accrue as not all single-use beverage containers may be taken to BCRS depots, for example by tourists and elderly people. The monitoring system should also ensure that the collected beverage containers are being recycled appropriately,” Azzopardi said.

“Accountability should be given to the public on total beverage container deposits paid, how much of these were redeemed, the amount of unredeemed deposit money and how the latter was used.”