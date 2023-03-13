Contractors will need licence to operate under new regulatory regime starting in June

The licensing of building contractors will kick off in June and close in October under government plans unveiled today by Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to regulate the sector.

The Planning Minister said the regime will lead to better enforcement in the construction sector, adding that enforcement of the relevant provisions will kick in on 1 November.

Public consultation on the plan opened on Monday and will run until 21 April.

The final cut-off date for all contractors to be licensed is January 2025.

A reform of the sector has been on the table for several years but calls intensified after the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed when a building under construction collapsed last year.

Government is proposing that applicants will have to have insurance policies in place, safeguarding protecting both third parties and their employees. Applicants have to be over 18 and cannot be bankrupt.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the building and construction watchdog could suspend license applications in the interim period between June and October if contractors breach regulations. Any suspension would apply to all building sites on which that particular contractor is operating.

There will be three separate licences for demolition, excavation and building works with contractors able to apply for all three.

Contractors seeking a demolition and excavation licence will need to have three years of experience in the field, confirmed by two architects. Those who have an MQF Level 4 qualification in the sector only require two years’ experience.

Those seeking a building licence must be licenced as masons. Companies applying for a licence must employ a licenced mason and have at least three years of experience.

The Malta Developers' Association welcomed the proposed regime and called for efficiency by the building regulator in processing licence applications.

The MDA said contractors who fail to obtain a licence will stop being members, and contractors who have their licence revoked due to gross negligence will be dismissed.