Caruana Galizia murderer George Degiorgio wants to attend daughter’s lucky-birthday party

Daphne Caruana Galizia murderer George Degiorgio has filed another request for prison leave, this time to attend his daughter’s birthday party later this month.

The convict filed the request on 9 March, less than two weeks after the prison authorities and a judge granted him prison leave to attend his granddaughter’s baptism.

Controversy raged over the prison leave he was granted when photos of a smiling Degiorgio holding a drink in hand were posted on social media by relatives.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had described the decision to grant Degiorgio prison leave as “insensitive”, blaming the courts for acceding to the request.

News of the latest request was divulged on Tuesday evening by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and the International Press Institute.

“Maltese authorities should make sure he does his time. Prison should not be a hotel where people come and go as they please,” the European Centre for Press & Media Freedom said.

It is understood that Degiorgio has asked for permission to spend a couple of hours at his daughter’s lucky-birthday party on 22 March. The party will be held at a residence in the south of Malta, according to Times of Malta.

Degiorgio is serving a 40-year jail term after admitting to Caruana Galizia’s murder. He is also serving time after being found guilty of money laundering.

Degiorgio was one of three hitmen who murdered the journalist. The other two – his brother Alfred and Vince Muscat – also admitted to the murder.

He is currently awaiting trial for his involvement in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.