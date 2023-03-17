‘Forever lost’ – high-rise will rob Villa Rosa skyline, says EIA study

The erection of two high-rise towers at St George’s Bay will mean that the historical Villa Rosa will “not only be dwarfed but also hidden” from a number of locations including St George’s Bay itself, a study on the cultural heritage impact oft the development shows.

The study by Archeology Services Cooperative assessed the visual impact of the Garnet Investments project, which includes two “iconic” towers of 34 and 27 floors in the untouched bay area at the border of Paceville and Pembroke.

“It is very clear that with the proposed development, the present skyline, with Villa Rosa perched on a hill and dominating the bay, will be lost forever,” the environmental impact assessment emphatically concludes.

Moreover, the terracing presently created by the different levels of the gardens that culminate with the Villa on top of the hill, “will be now flanked by two high-rise structures connecting by a three-storey structure... this characteristic will be completely lost.”

Noting that the present Villa Rosa gardens will be retained, the context of their visibility will however be completely lost, and the present cultural landscape, already altered by the advent of tourist accommodation and entertainment venues in the area, will be altered again. “The context which inter-connected the various features – Moynihan House with the Barracks; the entrenchment with St George’s Tower; Villa Rosa and its Gardens with the bay itself – will be overpowered by high-rise structures very close to these features.”

In view of the impact on the historical landscape, the authors of the report called for “a redesign of the project, that may include the reduction of floors and footprint, to minimise the visual impact on the general cultural landscape of St George’s Bay and particularly Villa Rosa and its gardens.”

The Art Nouveau Villa Rosa was designed by architect Andrea Vassallo in the 1920s. His works included the dome of St Gaetan Parish Church in Hamrun, the dome of St Nicholas Parish in Siggiewi, and the Sliema government school. According to architect and historian Leonard Mahoney, Villa Rosa was built, “crowning the brow of a hill which was terraced, laid out with exotic trees, walks, pergolas and a nymphaeum.”

In 2018 the Planning Authority approved a five-storey high commercial development instead of Moynihan House, a British-era building and the birthplace of Berkeley G.A. Moynihan – the internationally acclaimed British abdominal surgeon who served as president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England from 1926 to 1932.

A similar study by Archeology Services Cooperative in 2014, included in a previous environmental impact statement for the Villa Rosa development, unambiguously concluded that Moynihan House should have been granted Grade 2 protection.

In the report the retention of the two buildings was described as an essential element for the integrity of the cultural landscape of St George’s Bay, which would otherwise be “adversely impacted” by the project.