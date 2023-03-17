Airport ring road upgrade expected to cause delays, travellers advised to plan ahead

Malta International Airport will undergo major roadworks from 21 March to upgrade the airport ring road.

“Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, whether they are being dropped off, or driving to the airport and using one of the campus car parks,” MIA said on Friday.

The works are expected to cause congestion at the main entryway and exits of the airport but will not impact access to the airport or car parks.

During the first phase of the project, the outer lane, which is normally used for pick-ups and drop-offs, will be inaccessible. Persons who will be dropping off or picking up someone are advised to use the temporary area which has been set up within the main car park.

The current grace period for users of the main car park will also be temporarily extended to 30 minutes.

Drivers are kindly requested to observe the recommended speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour on the airport campus. They are also advised to always follow the directional signage to enter or exit the terminal building safely.

“Malta International Airport employees stationed at critical points, together with directional signage, will indicate the routes that need to be followed by drivers and passengers while these works are ongoing, as well as facilitate the flow of traffic.”

Updated information regarding the status of the project will be uploaded on the MIA website.

“MIA would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these roadworks and appeals for the public’s cooperation in maintaining a safe environment during the project.”