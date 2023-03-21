EP President joins calls for public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has joined calls for a public inquiry into the death of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia.

“No mother should pass through the ordeal Isabelle Bonnici (Jean Paul’s mother) is passing through,” Metsola said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed calls for a public inquiry to investigate the death of Jean Paul Sofia, who died in a building collapse last year. Instead, Abela criticised the ‘unacceptable’ time it is taking for a magisterial inquiry into the death of the 20-year-old to conclude.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

“We are obliged to sustain her drive for justice,” the EP President said. “Justice for Jean Paul Sofia.”

The PN on Monday also reiterated calls for a public inquiry into Sofia’s death.

“The question everyone is asking is why the government does not want to open a public inquiry into this shocking case,” PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia said on Tuesday.

“We have a Prime Minister who said the government has absolutely nothing to hide, so if this is true, open a public inquiry. Who is Abela protecting? Is there someone involved in this tragedy that is close to the party?