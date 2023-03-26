[WATCH] Bernard Grech claims Joseph Muscat secured Abela’s rise to power

Opposition and National Party leader, Bernard Grech, claimed that Robert Abela rose to power only because he promised to protect his predecessor, Joseph Muscat.

"He only sits on the seat of power because a few days before he was chosen, he promised to protect his predecessor," Grech said.

Addressing a political event in Rabat, Gozo, Grech couldn’t help himself but focus his speech on the concession agreement which saw the Gozo General hospital fall in the hands of Seward Healthcare.

Grech recalled how Abela defended Steward in parliament and, “using Maltese tax money,” fought against Delia's efforts to bring the hospitals back to Malta in court.

According to Grech, Abela's vow to defend what he called the "cosa nostra of Labour" makes him "weak, confused and frightened" to take action against Steward Healthcare.

“Till this day, Abela protects Joseph Muscat and every corrupt contract signed in the past 10 years.”

He added Gozitans often need to seek critical healthcare in Malta, which suggests that the government's efforts to improve healthcare on Gozo have not been sufficient.

He asserted that the Prime Minister is terrified of the truth when facing Jean Paul Sofia’s mother’s cry for a public inquiry into her son’s death.

"He is terrified of the truth, even that revealed in the conversations between Labor MP Rosianne Cutajar and entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech."