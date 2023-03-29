Construction authority holds meeting with stakeholders on proposed contractors licensing

Around 300 individuals attended a consultation meeting organised by the Building and Construction Authority on the proposed licensing of contractors.

The BCA said in a statement that a considerable number of contractors and builders attended the discussion, highlight the sector’s interest in the proposed regulation.

Earlier in March, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi announced the licensing of building contractors will kick off in June and close in October under government plans.

The final cut-off date for all contractors to be licensed is January 2025.

A reform of the sector has been on the table for several years but calls intensified after the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed when a building under construction collapsed last year.

Government is proposing that applicants will have to have insurance policies in place, safeguarding protecting both third parties and their employees. Applicants have to be over 18 and cannot be bankrupt.

The BCA said the meeting was addressed by CEO Jesmon Muscat, who explained the proposed Bill. He said the Bill will increase professionalism in the sector.

Muscat the authority will be taking on board any suggestions and recommendations put forward by the stakeholders, in order to improve the Bill.