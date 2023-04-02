[WATCH] Grech criticises Abela's increases announcements as 'motivated by circumstances not principles'

Bernard Grech firmly thinks that Robert Abela's announcement of higher stipends and child allowances was "motivated by circumstances rather than principles."

Interviewed on NET TV on Sunday morning, Grech said the Prime Minister felt pressure to declare these increases as a result of recent trust polls.

"On the one hand, you have Clyde Caruana telling us it's time to tighten our belts, and on the other, you have Robert Abela, who is feeling his popularity decline and in political activities, he uses the tactic of increases," Grech said.

Grech reiterated that an increase in stipends and children's income should have been founded on principles, citing Abela's address on the eve of Freedom Day on Friday.

"The low birth rate Malta has should have been the driving force behind a rise in children's stipend... The PN has been pushing it in hand with volunteering alongside offering stipends.”

Grech said what worries him the most is the fact that Abela announced such increases at a political activity organised by the Labour Party rather than one by the government.

“He [Robert Abela] fails to recognise the difference between the party and the government. The issue is this, he feels the people are there to serve him and their money is his.”

Grech, who boldly observed that even the public was aware of these "cheap tactics" and mocked Abela immediately after he made the announcements, said that this was a no-go.

"Increases are excellent, but you don't declare them to save yourself; you do it because you are convinced of their necessity. Like this, you are only using public money for your own gain.”

