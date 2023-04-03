Malta will continue supporting its citizens despite economic turbulence, Abela tells commissioner

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted government will continue to support citizens and businesses despite the turbulent global economic situation.

Abela was speaking at the start of a courtesy call by European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn to Castille.

The PM said the situation across the world has evolved since an agreement was reached between the European Council and the European Union for the budget in 2020.

The commissioner’s visit comes at a time when states are discussing a potential revision to EU budgets.

He said the war in Ukraine has led to repercussions across Europe, with an energy, inflation and migration crisis hitting the bloc.

“There has been a huge increase in energy prices, inflation, food inflation, and inflation across the board, and the fourth sector would be mass migration, which unfortunately impacts Malta negatively due to its geographic positioning," he said.

Abela insisted with the commissioner that it would be useless for the EU to speak about European values, when it does not support citizens.

He said the country will continue in its path of economic growth, with an increase in children’s allowance and in stipends.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Parliamentary Secretary for European funds Chris Bonnet were also present for the meeting.