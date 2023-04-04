Four NGOs collaborate to collect 140 bags of trash in just 5 Hours on Comino

On Saturday, four NGOs collaborated to organise a clean-up on Comino Island, collecting approximately 2.3 tons of trash in just few hours.

Nadur Nadif in collaboration with "Din l-Art Ħelwa," "The Cast-Out Project," and "7R Lifestyles Malta," collected a total of 140 bags of trash in 5 hours.

“While having a successful event in trying to conserve the island's ecosystem, we remain appalled by the obscene amount of garbage that has accumulated,” the NGOs said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the NGOs expressed concern over the amount of garbage collected, emphasising the need for more action from authorities to protect the ecosystem.

Despite several initiatives by government agencies, the NGOs noted the absence of the Environmental Protection Unit, Environmental Rangers, and investment in the Comino cleansing department.

“Let’s be the solution to the conservation of such sites and not the problem,” the NGOs said while urging others to organise small clean-ups around the island.

Finally, the NGOs emphasised that it is everyone's responsibility to dispose of waste properly.