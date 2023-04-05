PN wants Robert Abela to look into Cutajar's 'everyone pigs out' claim

Following Rosianne Cutajar’s resignation from the Labour Party, Robert Abela should act to weed out those who 'pigged out' under a Labour administration, the Nationalist Party said.

“Rosianne Cutajar resigning after saying she doesn’t care because everyone else is pigging out is not enough,” PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino said on Wednesday.

Cutajar resigned from the PL parliamentary group on Monday following mounting pressure to do so. She will stay on as an independent MP.

The resignation came in the wake of the publication of damning WhatsApp exchanges between Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech from 2019.

The chats revealed how the MP had expressed her anger to Fenech after she was not given a cabinet role by then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, saying she would take up a consultancy job with ITS because “everybody else is pigging out”.

Piccinino recalled how at the same time the chats were being exchanged, the Prime Minister himself was “pigging out” when working as a legal advisor on a part-time basis with the Planning Authority.

"How can Robert Abela stop those who are constantly 'pigging out,' when he was earning €17,000 per month from part-time work in the evenings and on weekends with the PA?"

In response to questions about the police raid at the European People's Party Brussels headquarters, Piccinino stated that neither the EPP nor its members are under investigation.

“The EPP confirmed with the PN that no party member, nor the party itself, is being investigated by the police. We hope Angelo Gafa follows in the footsteps of the Brussels police and he too investigates accusations of fraud in Malta,” Piccinino replied.