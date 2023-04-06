Hundreds expected to walk from Mellieħa to Floriana in aid of Puttinu

At midnight on Good Friday, participants will gather in Mellieħa to walk 17 kilometres in aid of Puttinu Cares.

This year’s route will take participants through Xemxija, St. Paul's Bay, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida, and Pietà, before ending at the Floriana Granaries.

To participate, each person is asked to donate €10 at the starting point in Mellieħa. This money goes directly to Puttinu Cares, a local charity that provides support to families who have children with cancer.

Whether they are a seasoned participant or a first-timer, Puttinu encourages everyone to join them in Mellieħa and take part in this tradition of giving.

Free transport will be available at 10:30pm from Floriana to Mellieħa and afterwards, transport is also available back to Mellieħa.

People can book transport by phoning 99991800 or by sending a Facebook message on the page Mixja Ġimgħa l-Kbira, 2023.