Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar urges police to investigate ongoing works near Santa Verna Temple

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar has urged the police to investigate the continuation of works at Santa Verna Temple despite the discovery of protected caves at the site.

“In the midst of the uphill struggle to have the context of Ġgantija protected, a construction site is being excavated close to the scheduled Santa Verna Temple buffer zone,” the NGO said on Thursday.

Santa Verna is a megalithic site in Xagħra, Gozo where originally it was occupied by a village and a megalithic temple.

"This is occurring despite the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage obligations on ground disturbance uncovering cultural heritage features being monitored by an approved archaeologist," FAA explained.

Such works, according to the same Superintendence of Cultural Heritage report, also call for amendments in approved plans and the rerouting of services.

The NGO explained how all attempts to report to the Planning Authority have been unsuccessful as the PA refused to send officers to inspect, claiming it only acts on infringement of plans and not of permit conditions.

“Similarly, approaches to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage met with resistance as the SCH was more intent on protecting “the privacy rights of a private site” than on taking immediate action,” FAA added.

According to the NGO, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has become an authority shrouded in secrecy, refusing to reveal whether works of cultural heritage value are found on sites, or whether heritage features have been reported, as developers are legally bound to do.

FAA highlighted the fact that protection of cultural heritage is enshrined in both the constitution and the Cultural Heritage Act, 2002.

“Every citizen of Malta as well as every person present in Malta shall have the duty of protecting the cultural heritage,” FAA cited.