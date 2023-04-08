Poor meeting scheduling but Aaron Farrugia did not breach ethics code, says Standards Czar

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life will not be investigating Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia for a breach of ethics when failing to show up in Parliament to answer parliamentary questions over an assault by Transport Malta officers on a motorist.

Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi stated that Farrugia should have done a better job at scheduling his meetings to decide whether he would have made it to the session or not, and notify the Whip in advance.

“The indecision of the Minister does not amount to a breach of ethics since he attempted to notify the Whip as per the standing order 158,” Azzopardi said.

Repubblika, the NGO that had filed the request, condemned Azzopardi’s decision and accused the Commissioner of protecting Farrugia.

The Minister had not attended the plenary on 15 November 2022 although he had been scheduled to answer questions. Two Transport Malta Enforcement Officers, Ivan Cassar and Rene Antonelli, were captured on video beating up a motorist.

Opposition MPs had complained to the Speaker that they had seen Minister Farrugia outside of parliament just before the start of the plenary.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia censured the Minister and said he had failed his duty. In response, the Minister had justified his absence, claiming that he had another meeting scheduled at the same time.

Commissioner Azzopardi stated that the ministerial code of ethics only excuses ministers and parliamentary secretaries from parliament if they are unwell or outside the country.

That requirement is more stringent than parliament’s standing orders, allowing MPs to skip parliament if they are occupied with official government work.

Azzopardi said he could not reasonably conclude that there was a breach of ethics if ministers absented themselves from parliament due to government work as long as they informed the party whip.

“It is then up to the whip to inform the speaker,” the Commissioner said.

Repubblika insisted that Azzopardi acknowledged that the ministerial code of ethics was breached and said poor planning did not justify the breach.

“It looks like Prime Minister Robert Abela is succeeding in neutralizing the Standards Commissioner and turning the Office into a tool to protect his impunity and that of his colleagues,” Repubblika said.