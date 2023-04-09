Deputy police commissioner resigns from FIAU Board after attending Cutajar's gender reveal party

Deputy Police Commissioner Ramon Mercieca, has resigned from the board of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) and has not returned to work since a photo of him attending former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s gender reveal party emerged on social media, according to reports.

The party, which revealed that Cutajar is having a baby girl, took place on 25 March, just four days after leaked WhatsApp messages showing her intimate relationship with businessman Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar has since resigned from the Labour parliamentary group, but remains an independent MP. She is expected to testify next month in the ongoing libel case she filed against author Mark Camilleri, the court was told last week.

Mercieca, who had been serving on the FIAU board as a representative of the police force, had been on sick leave since the party but stepped down from the board on 27 March, Times of Malta reported on Sunday.

The police force's code of ethics does not explicitly forbid officers from attending social events or politicians' personal events but requires them always to act responsibly, professionally, ethically, and without bias.

According to the report, the police have not linked Mercieca's absence from work to his attendance at the party, saying only that he is on long sick leave with a medical certificate.

Mercieca is one of two deputy police commissioners, and his duties include overseeing most of the country's police operations, including all police districts, community police, custody, rapid intervention, traffic, K9, parliament security, and weapons.

He was appointed deputy commissioner in 2021, having climbed the ranks since entering the force as a police inspector in 2001.