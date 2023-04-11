Malta and UAE sign agreements to boost cooperation in maritime, youth, culture and sports

Malta and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a number of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including the maritime sector, youth, culture, and sports.

The agreements were signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg during a bilateral meeting with the UAE's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Borg, who was on an official visit to the UAE, stressed the importance of cooperation in the maritime sector, which is a crucial sector for trade between Malta and the UAE.

He welcomed the signing of the cooperation agreements in this field, as well as those related to youth and sports.

"This year, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary since the beginning of diplomatic relations, and these agreements will reinforce the strong bilateral relationship that exists," said Minister Borg.

The meeting also discussed Malta's and the UAE's work in the United Nations Security Council, particularly last February's Maltese Presidency of the Council, as well as the UAE's preparation for their Presidency in June 2023.