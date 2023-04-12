Commissioner for Health urges Health Ministry and MUMN to resolve ongoing dispute

The Commissioner for Health at the Office of the Ombudsman urged the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Health and the President of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) to resolve their ongoing dispute to protect patient care.

The MUMN ordered widespread industrial action in March, claiming there was no money for nurses as talks on a new collective agreement stalled.

With the strike in full swing, patients immediately started to hear about a number of medical appointments and surgical interventions being postponed, while hospital patients are not being cared for as expected.

“Balancing these two rights may prove somewhat of a very skilful juggling act which if not handled with the utmost of care can have untoward repercussions,” Health Commissioner Raymond Galea said on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of balancing worker rights and employer responsibilities and encouraged both parties to prioritise patient welfare.

“It is unacceptable that patients are made to suffer because of an industrial dispute,” Galea added.

The Commissioner extended his offer to facilitate a prompt and fair resolution, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders are fairly represented.

He also called for an equitable agreement that considers the needs of patients and their families.

On Tuesday the government called for a conciliatory meeting with the nurses’ union and asked that industrial action be suspended pending mediation.

However, MUMN President Paul Pace rejected the government's offer for mediation, saying it is an attempt to stop industrial action without coming back with meaningful counterproposals.

"The proposal for mediation does not make sense because the union has never closed the door to negotiations and government, so far, has not told us that what it offered during the last meeting held last week is its final offer," Pace told MaltaToday on Tuesday.