Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt returns to Valletta in May for third year in a row

The popular family event, Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt, is set to return to Malta for the third time on May 27th and 28th.

The festival will take place in Valletta, with a range of activities targeted towards children and families.

The event will feature beloved animation characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Transformers, and Baby Shark.

Valletta will be transformed into a festival for families, with visitors able to access a range of attractions in Republic Street, Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Pjazza La Valette and Pjazza Tritoni.

The program of activities will also include games in the form of a treasure hunt for families and children in other tourist attractions across the island, including Għar Dalam, Ħaġar Qim, Mnajdra, the National Museum of Natural History, and St Paul’s Catacombs.

At a news conference, the Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo highlighted the importance of family tourism and the growth it has seen in Malta's touristic product.

"It is important that we continue to follow the demands of today's tourists. We are committed to strengthening variety in the events held in our country, and see that these activities go hand in hand with our primary vision in the following years to overcome seasonality from the touristic narrative.”

Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, added that the organisation is committed to supporting more events of this nature to ensure that Malta’s future remains sustainable.