Updated | Portrait of Jean Paul Sofia removed from near Castille steps

The mother of Jean Paul Sofia has placed a portrait of her son with candles in front of the Prime Minister’s office in Valletta as part of her call to launch a public inquiry into her son’s death.

But the portrait was removed overnight, as were the candles placed there.

Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction site accident in December 2022 when a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works.

Five men – three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian – were rescued from the rubble by members of the Civil Protection Department. Jean Paul was found dead during the rescue operation.

Since his death, Jean Paul Sofia’s mother Isabelle has been calling for a public inquiry into her son’s death so that she can know what led to her son’s death.

She said that the removal of her son's portrait near Castille will not deter her from calling for a public inquiry. "I don't want my son's death to be in vain," she said on Facebook.

"The candle's flames died out, the photo was removed but I will still hope for more safety in the work place and for justice to be served."

Despite multiple calls for a public inquiry, Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed the requests, insisting that the ongoing magisterial inquiry should conclude first.

The public inquiry would make recommendations to ensure that no one shares the same fate as her son.

Isabelle Bonnici is also inviting the public to place a candle in front of her son’s picture in Valletta.