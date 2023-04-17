Animal Welfare Commissioner requests drug test on dogs in savage Msida attack

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina has requested the Animal Welfare Department to test the dogs behind a vicious attack on their owner for drugs.

“I have sent an official request to the Animal Welfare Department so that the dogs are tested for narcotic substances inside their blood stream, to establish a clearer picture on why they behaved like that,” Bezzina told MaltaToday on Monday afternoon.

The request was made in the aftermath of a shocking incident that saw two pit bulls maul their owner outside his house in Msida. The owner had to climb onto the roof of a parked car to escape his dogs, who appeared with bloodied faces on mobile phone footage.

A variety of legal and illegal drugs, including anabolic steroids to enhance muscle mass and encourage aggressiveness are common practice in dog fighting rings. Narcotic drugs may also be used to increase the dogs’ aggression, increase reactivity and mask pain or fear during a fight.

While the request has been filed by Bezzina, the Animal Welfare Department is not obliged to heed to her call.

What happened in the early hours of Monday?

Andre Galea, whose grandmother was killed by his dogs in September 2020, was attacked by his bully-breed canines while walking them in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, neighbours were alerted to the attack at around 1:30am, when they heard Galea screaming and crying for help . The attack happened on Antonio Sciortino Street in Msida.

A police spokesperson confirmed with this newspaper that individuals called the authorities requesting an ambulance for the owner, who is spotted in viral social media videos on top of a car in the area seeking refuge from the dogs. Police were later dispatched when alerted about the situation.

The Animal Welfare Commissioner said that from what she could see on the viral videos, the behaviour exhibited by the dogs was not common.

“It is not common for dogs to turn against their owner, to me that is not normal behaviour," Bezzina said. “However, I must point out that Galea is known to take in dogs, with problematic and aggressive backgrounds, with the intention of rescuing them.”

According to reports, the dogs were picked up by the Animal Welfare Department hours after the police were called in for help, with a resident stating a tranquilizer was used to sedate one of the dogs.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.