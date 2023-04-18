[LIVE] Keith Schembri at Electrogas PAC: ‘No kitchen Cabinet ever existed’

The former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, will appear before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee a second time, where he continues to testify on the €200 million contract to the Electrogas consortium, on request of the Opposition, which chairs the PAC.

The man who stood by the side of Joseph Muscat in 2013 to clinch Labour’s election two weeks ago made his first, rare appearance at the PAC, where despite his admissions of health problems in the last years, was combative on most of the question asked by the Nationalist MPs.

