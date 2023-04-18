menu

[LIVE] Keith Schembri at Electrogas PAC: ‘No kitchen Cabinet ever existed’

Live Blog | Keith Schembri, former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat, appears in Public Accounts Committee to face a grilling from MPs over the Electrogas power station deal

matthew_vella
Last updated on 18 April 2023, 2:42pm
by Matthew Vella
1 min read
The former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, will appear before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee a second time, where he continues to testify on the €200 million contract to the Electrogas consortium, on request of the Opposition, which chairs the PAC.

The man who stood by the side of Joseph Muscat in 2013 to clinch Labour’s election two weeks ago made his first, rare appearance at the PAC, where despite his admissions of health problems in the last years, was combative on most of the question asked by the Nationalist MPs.

[WATCH] Keith Schembri on Panama: Mizzi thought I had the Midas touch, PAC is told

14:54 Carabott displays documentation from the Panama Papers, but Edward Gatt is contesting the substance or admissibility of the emails, which were published in newspapers. Matthew Vella
14:50 Schembri: “When we opened the Panama companies, we were told we needed to declare ‘x’ amount of money as revenue for the business…” Matthew Vella
14:47 Attention is turned to the connection between Yorgen Fenech’s secret company 17 Black in Dubai and its connection to Panama companies Tillgate and Hearnville. Schembri claims this claim was not authored by himself, and that he says he is unaware of this alleged connection. The claim was made in correspondence from Nexia BT auditors opening the Panama companies. Matthew Vella
14:46 Schembri says his only regret was that he stayed on in politics. Matthew Vella
14:41 Schembri says: “The kitchen Cabinet does not exist.” Matthew Vella
14:41 Schembri says Joseph Muscat would create specialised groups in the run-up to the Budget, starting from salaries and social services, to bring in experts to consult on the issues, and create ways of generating revenue to finance them. He says the OPM was not involved in creating a ‘kitchen Cabinet’ on the LNG power plant. Schembri says former finance minister Edward Scicluna’s claim that he was not involved in the planning or decisions concerning the costings of the LNG plant, were “senseless”. He was involved, Schembri says, “naturally enough and perforce, together with the permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri. It was no kitchen Cabinet… it was the Cabinet.” Matthew Vella
14:37 Schembri says Nexia BT had already acquired shell companies from Panama brokers Mossack Fonseca, and that these were later utilised for their own personal services. The companies in question are Hearnville and Tillgate, used by Schembri and Mizzi respectively. Matthew Vella
14:36 Schembri refuses to answer a question as to whether it is acceptable that a sitting minister seeks out additional business income while in office. He says he has no opinion on the matter. Matthew Vella
14:35 “Imagine it was PwC instead of Nexia BT… would you have asked me the same question? Everybody uses PwC,” Schembri tells Carabott – this is a point he labours often to show that the ubiquity of Big Four firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers is seldom under question. He says Nexia BT also served Muscat when he was MEP. “It was obvious for me to have Nexia BT as auditors… so it was obvious to suggest to him to go to Nexia BT.” Matthew Vella
14:32 Keith Schembri declares that he never did anything behind the prime minister’s back, he replies to Carabott’s question. But – he then says – he had not reason to inform Joseph Muscat that he had forwarded Mizzi to his auditors Nexia BT, over his decision to open an offshore trust. Matthew Vella
14:31 “I saw nothing wrong with that… many people asked me similar questions. Don’t they ever come to ask you that?” Schembri asks Carabott, to which the PAC chairman replies. “No. But you are the one answering the questions here, not me.” Matthew Vella
14:30 Schembri says he saw “nothing wrong” in Mizzi’s interest in seeking out ways of carving a post-political future, as Carabott points out to him that such a comment should have been reported to the prime minister. Matthew Vella
14:28 Darren Carabott is trying to bring out something of substance from Keith Schembri out of Konrad Mizzi’s alleged comment to him that “everything he touched turned to gold”… Schembri says, he would meet Mizzi around Castille, and now jokes that Mizzi must have mentioned this claim “around 10 times”. Schembri said it was “obvious” that Mizzi wanted to build contacts throughout his political career so that he could exit politics with a business project in mind. Matthew Vella
14:25 Schembri said he was informed of the LNG gas plant details “only at the last minute”; a case in point, on the costings for the prospective LNG plant, was that he worked with Konrad Mizzi and David Galea, as well as former deputy leader Louis Grech. Matthew Vella
14:22 Carabott asks Schembri how Labour came to introduce its gas pledge in the 2013 electoral manifesto. “The two parties work differently,” Keith Schembri replies. “In Labour, the leader and Prime Minister was on top of a pyramid, and it was up to him to delegate duties or pledges for people to implement, without others knowing of such decisions. It was in this way that this electoral pledge came to be on the Labour manifesto.” Matthew Vella
14:19 The PAC is led by chairman Darren Carabott (PN). Matthew Vella
14:18 Keith Schembri has entered the PAC, with lawyers Mark Vassallo and Edward Gatt by his side. Matthew Vella
13:45 Good afternoon. The PAC is expected to start at 2pm Matthew Vella

 

