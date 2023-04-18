Minister steps in to shield Attorney General from journalists' questions

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard stepped in to save the day after reporters pressed Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg for answers about questionable decisions made by her office in a number of important cases.

Buttigieg and her predecessor Peter Grech, who was also present for today’s announcement of a consultation process on reforms to the criminal justice system, have been nothing if not steadfast in their refusals to explain their controversial decisions.

Two such decisions concerned Grech's “go-slow” order after the publication of the Panama Papers, and Buttigieg's order not to press charges against key figures at Pilatus Bank, ignoring recommendations made by the inquiring magistrate.

A reporter asked Buttigieg about the plea bargain agreement entered into with bank robber Daren Debono ‘it-Topo’ in which charges relating to the attempted murder of police officers were dropped in return for testimony against his co-accused, Vince Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’. The deal was dishonoured by Debono, who after being handed a shorter sentence, simply refused to testify anyway.

Other than a half smile, Buttigieg had no reaction and made no attempt to answer the repeated questions made directly to her.

The minister then went to bat for his Attorney General and answered in her stead: “That a leading prosecutor in the country is made to answer for decisions taken in court is simply a lack of respect for the office.”