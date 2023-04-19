Union to announce way forward after nurses, midwives reject government’s financial package

Nurses and midwives rejected the financial package proposed by the government when they voted on the proposals on Wednesday night.

Almost 98% of Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses members present for the extraordinary general conference held at Catholic Institute voted against.

The MUMN said 804 members were present, describing it as “the largest crowd ever” to attend a general conference since the union’s foundation in 1996. The public service has around 4,000 nurses and midwives.

The vote is likely to lead to a resumption of industrial action that was suspended last Thursday pending the outcome of the conference.

The MUMN is expected to outline the way forward at a press conference later this morning.

The union had already rejected government’s proposals but opted to take the government package to its members. The vote will certainly strengthen the MUMN’s hand in the stalled negotiations.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, government has put millions of euros on the table and the package would have seen nurses’ take home pay increase by €6,000 by the end of the agreement period.

It remains unclear though how far both parties are from each other. The MUMN has said its proposals will lead to an increase of around €75 million in public expenditure, rejecting an estimate of around €130 million suggested to MaltaToday by government sources.

The government has not quantified the total cost of its own package, insisting the proposed increases are more than double what were agreed in 2018.

Among several other proposals, the union wants a flat 10% tax on all overtime and no capping on nurses’ two-thirds pensions.

The sectoral agreement for nurses and midwives expired in December.