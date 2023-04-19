Pit bull owner killed one of dogs which attacked him shortly after Msida incident

Andre Galea used a knife to kill one of the pit bulls which attacked him outside his Msida home, MaltaToday has learnt.

Sources said one of the two pit bulls involved in the incident was stabbed with a knife and killed by Galea shortly after they turned against him.

Galea, whose grandmother was killed by his dogs in September 2020, was attacked by his bully-breed canines while walking them in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, neighbours were alerted to the attack at around 1:30am, when they heard Galea screaming and crying for help. The attack happened on Antonio Sciortino Street in Msida.

A police spokesperson confirmed with this newspaper that individuals called the authorities requesting an ambulance for the owner, who is spotted in viral social media videos on top of a car in the area seeking refuge from the dogs. Police were later dispatched when alerted about the situation.

Neighbours scared of walking streets, fearing further attacks from other dogs

The dogs, with a bloodied face, could be seen roaming the streets shortly after the attack. Sources say one of the dogs was stabbed and killed by Galea, and the other has been put back inside his Msida house.

Sources told MaltaToday on Tuesday that more than 24 hours after the attack, other dogs owned by Galea were yet to be fed. Animal activists who spoke to this newspaper said the dogs could be heard whining by neighbours. According to sources, Galea currently has eight to ten pit bulls.

Residents in the area said he is known of housing aggressive dogs, and constant barking by the dogs had become a regular occurrence.

“One neighbour told me he had to close his son’s bedroom window, because the constant whining and barking coming from Galea’s residence was not letting him sleep last night,” an activist said.

They said that Galea’s family members are scared of entering the residence, fearing the aggressive dogs.

Neighbours are also scared of getting out of their homes, out of fear that another dog might escape and attack their own pets or children.

“They are afraid, especially after what happened yesterday. You could see their bloodied face and aggressive stare; how can you feel safe walking the streets there?” the activist said.

Questions sent to the Animal Welfare Department remained unanswered.

Alicia Bugeja Said, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights, said that the Animal Welfare Department together with police and veterinarians confiscated eight dogs that were in Galea's posession and living in poor conditions.

"As the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for animal welfare, I will continue following this case with the utmost care. I'm convinced that the institutions concerned will do everything possible for justice to be served."