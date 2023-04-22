Ambjent Malta completes work on Dwejra Lines, making it accessible for trekkers

Works by Ambjent Malta to make the Dwejra Lines more accessible for trekkers and the public have now been finalised.

This work on Dwejra Lines, is among the first that will be carried out on different trails as Malta’s first national trail will be created.

The Victoria Lines stretches from Fomm ir-Riħ to Pembroke.

“Our commitment is to continue with this work and to create more awareness about the need to protect such places and biodiversity,” said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli when the 3.5km stretch, which forms part of the wider Victoria Lines, on Saturday morning.

Dalli explained how making Victoria Lines a national trail was part of the Labour Party electoral manifesto.

“We have carried out works on the Dwejra Lines for people to access and enjoy this part of the walking trail,” Dalli said.

The Environment Minister was accompanied by Ambjent Malta, the Ramblers Association, and the Friends of the Victoria Lines and Trekking Malta.

President of the Ramblers Association, Ingram Bongin, explained how the cleaning work and the extensive pruning of overgrown vegetation covering the path were needed to help visitors cross this trail more safely.

“Ambjent Malta will continue to implement a regular cleaning schedule across the soft areas to ensure the necessary maintenance of the area whilst encouraging visitors to keep the trail clean,” Bongin explained.

Ambjent Malta had to remove a substantial amount of illegally dumped waste before installing picnic benches, and directional signs and drew blazes – internationally known by ramblers to guide their path.

Josianne Muscat, Environmental Projects Director within Ambjent Malta, said that this work was carried out to keep the trail in the best possible state.

“We will continue the work in other trails, including Kemmuna and Foresta 2000. We call on those who visit these places to keep the place clean and in good condition,” Muscat said.