Floriana minority leader James Aaron Ellul appointed PN communications director
James Aaron Ellul takes over Simon Vella Gregory who had resigned from post in November 2022
The Nationalist Party has appointed NET News journalist James Aaron Ellul, as its communications director.
Ellul, a minority leader at Floriana local council, succeeds Simon Vella Gregory who resigned from post in November 2022.
James Aaron Ellul is a graduate of the Maltese language who has recently published a study on Eddie Fenech Adami’s speeches.
He had also authored a study on the Maltese electoral system with a focus on the 2008 results.