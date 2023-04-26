Floriana minority leader James Aaron Ellul appointed PN communications director

The Nationalist Party has appointed NET News journalist James Aaron Ellul, as its communications director.

Ellul, a minority leader at Floriana local council, succeeds Simon Vella Gregory who resigned from post in November 2022.

James Aaron Ellul is a graduate of the Maltese language who has recently published a study on Eddie Fenech Adami’s speeches.

He had also authored a study on the Maltese electoral system with a focus on the 2008 results.