[WATCH] Cabinet Office launches call for applications for Youth Advisory Forum

The Cabinet Office has officially launched a call for applications for young individuals aged between 16 and 35 years to be a part of the newly established Youth Advisory Forum.

The Forum, first announced during a special Cabinet meeting held at the MCAST main campus in Paola in March, aims to serve as a consultancy body for the Cabinet on topics that would eventually be voted into law.

"We must find ways to keep youths not only at the discussion tables but also at the centre of decisions," Prime Minister Robert Abela had when speaking to youths at MCAST Paola.

In a video message on Wednesday, he reiterated that the March meeting was not a one-time occasion.

“We are taking this initiative, a first in our country because we believe in direct involvement of young people in the country’s administration”, the Prime Minister added in his video message.

The Forum will be composed of nine young people chosen by a selection board composed of public officials and a representative of the National Youth Council (KNŻ).

The appointed members of the Youth Advisory Forum can express their views in regular meetings with the Prime Minister, who will be chairing the meeting.

KNŻ will express its own positions and of its member organisations in the forum meetings through a member nominated by the council.

One can serve as a Forum member for an 18-month period with the opportunity to serve only for another term. Young people interested to serve on the Youth Advisory Forum can apply online through www.primeminister.gov.mt.