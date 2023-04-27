Naxxar council slams government over lack of action on Coast Road caravan problem

The Naxxar Local Council has voiced its concern over authorities’ lack of action in addressing the “growing” problems surrounding caravans on the Coast Road.

“The council insists it is no longer acceptable the coast along Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Salini, which is one of the nicest coastal areas along the country and is used by thousands, continues to be occupied by caravans of every size and shape without any regulation whatsoever,” the council said.

The council said caravan owners are taking up space along the Naxxar coast road which should be enjoyed by the public.

It said despite promises made by the Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo last summer to address the problem, nothing tangible has been done.

“The issue was also discussed with the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils, who also promised to address the problem,” the council said. “But once again no development has been seen.”

It also said a bye-law presented by the council to regulate the setting up of caravans in the area had been turned down without a valid explanation, despite similar bye-laws in other localities like Mellieha, Marsascala and Sannat.

“The bye-law was designed to standardise caravan use in the area, and create a system to regulate the use of facilities,” it said.

The council called on the public to voice its concerns and protest because “people deserve better.”