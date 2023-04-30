Gżira petrol station will still be relocated but alternatives are being sought – Lands Authority

The removal of Gżira’s fuel station next to the Manoel Island bridge will still be required “for road infrastructure purposes”, the Lands Authority has told MaltaToday.

But discussions on possible “alternatives” on relocation are ongoing.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal, presided by Judge Lawrence Mintoff, confirmed an Environmental Planning and Review Tribunal decree which annulled a decision by the Lands Authority to reclaim part of a public garden in Gżira, which had been devolved to the Gżira local council.

The decision was hailed as a major victory for the Gżira local council led by mayor Conrad Borg Manche, whose campaign against the relocation of the fuel station to 930sq.m of garden space was supported by an 8,000 strong petition.

Asked by MaltaToday whether the authority will persist on any further attempts to take back part of the Council of Europe Garden from the local council, and whether alternative locations are being considered for relocation, the Lands Authority said the fuel station removal was still required for road infrastructure purposes.

While pointing out that this requirement “highlighted by Government many years ago still stands” the spokesperson added that “alternatives have to be sought through the competent authorities”.

Asked whether the Lands Authority is involved on any discussions to relocate the fuel station and whether alternatives are being considered to the public garden, the spokesperson said: "It is public knowledge that alternatives were discussed prior to the court judgment and irrespective of it.”

In a recent interview with MaltaToday Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that he has sent a message to the authorities to explore an alternative solution, but remained non-committal on whether the station will be relocated elsewhere. He said preliminary talks had started

“I understand the priorities and concerns of Conrad Borg Manché, who is sending a strong message and believes in his cause and I admire him for that, but there are also the rights of the fuel station owners, and I believe we can sit down around the table and with good will and common sense bring together the conflicting interests,” Abela said.

