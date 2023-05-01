[WATCH] Mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia lays wreath at GWU workers memorial
Isabelle Bonnici places a wreath at the Msida monument on Workers’ Day and insists that only a public inquiry into her son’s death can protect workers
Jean Paul Sofia’s mother continued her calls for a public inquiry into her son’s death and laid a wreath at the Workers’ Memorial in Msida to celebrate Workers’ Day.
Isabelle Bonnici placed the wreath in front of the monument with a paper reading “For Jean Paul Sofia and all workers who lost their lives in the workplace”.
Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction site collapse at the Corradino Industrial Estate on 3 December.
Five months later, a magisterial inquiry is still ongoing and no one has been charged over the collapse.
Isabelle Bonnici has since been campaigning for the government to initiate a public inquiry into her son’s death. Her call is being backed by civil society and the Nationalist Party.
She insists that a public inquiry running parallel with the magisterial inquiry will identify whether institutional shortcomings led to her son’s death.
“Only a public inquiry can protect workers from those who see no value in life and in family,” the organisation Għal Jean Paul said in a worker’s day statement.