[WATCH] Mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia lays wreath at GWU workers memorial

Jean Paul Sofia’s mother continued her calls for a public inquiry into her son’s death and laid a wreath at the Workers’ Memorial in Msida to celebrate Workers’ Day.

Isabelle Bonnici placed the wreath in front of the monument with a paper reading “For Jean Paul Sofia and all workers who lost their lives in the workplace”.

Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction site collapse at the Corradino Industrial Estate on 3 December.

Five months later, a magisterial inquiry is still ongoing and no one has been charged over the collapse.

Isabelle Bonnici has since been campaigning for the government to initiate a public inquiry into her son’s death. Her call is being backed by civil society and the Nationalist Party.

She insists that a public inquiry running parallel with the magisterial inquiry will identify whether institutional shortcomings led to her son’s death.

“Only a public inquiry can protect workers from those who see no value in life and in family,” the organisation Għal Jean Paul said in a worker’s day statement.