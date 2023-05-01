Labour lines up singers for Workers’ Day meeting under the shadow of growing apathy

The Labour Party will be celebrating Workers’ Day in Valletta this afternoon with a concert followed by a mass meeting addressed by Robert Abela.

The traditional annual gathering has been shifted this year to Freedom Square outside parliament. In recent years, the meeting was held in the much larger Castille Square.

The event kicks off at 3pm with a concert featuring several singers, including Mary Spiteri, Petra, Klinsmann Coleiro, Mike Spiteri and DJ Ryan Spiteri.

Workers’ Day is being celebrated this year under the shadow of growing unease within the party in the aftermath of the Steward Hospitals court ruling, Rosianne Cutajar’s resignation, and disquiet in Gzira and Xagħra, where the PL has faced sharp criticism over its environmental record from its two mayors Conrad Borg Manche and Christian Zammit respectively.

Zammit resigned from mayor and the PL’s Gozo regional committee last week and attempts by Abela to lure him back appear to have failed. He accused the two major parties, including his own, of prostituting themselves to big business.

The party suffered major setbacks in the polls last month with the administration having to deal with growing apathy among supporters.

With inflation biting hard into people’s pockets, Abela will emphasise his government’s commitment to continue subsidising energy and fuel. He will point out Malta’s extraordinary economic growth when compared to other EU countries, insisting the Labour Party is the only one attuned to people’s concerns and aspirations.