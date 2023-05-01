[WATCH] Robert Abela pledges reform of planning process at Workers’ Day mass meeting in Valletta

Robert Abela has hinted at reforms in the planning process that will prevent construction to start if the permit is still being contested.

The Labour Party leader told supporters at a mass meeting in Valletta to commemorate Workers’ Day the time had come for “major reforms” in the environmental sector.

He then asked: “Does it make sense, if it ever made sense, that planning law allows construction work to start when the permit is still being contested in front of the tribunal or the law courts?”

The Prime Minister said the time had come to discuss reforms in the planning sector but held back from clearly stating what should happen. “While not allowing for abuse and sabotage, we must start discussing reforms that do justice with everyone, not least ordinary citizens.”

He also identified affordable housing as a problem where the country has to make the “next big step”.

“The next step is to ensure that government takes initiatives to build a strong stock of apartments at affordable prices to target those who want to become home owners but cannot irrespective of the many initiatives we have already taken,” the Prime Minister said.

Workers’ Day was celebrated under the shadow of growing unease within the party in the aftermath of the Steward Hospitals court ruling, Rosianne Cutajar’s resignation, and disquiet in Gzira and Xagħra, where the PL has faced sharp criticism over its environmental record from its two mayors Conrad Borg Manche and Christian Zammit respectively.

Zammit resigned from mayor and the PL’s Gozo regional committee last week and attempts by Abela to lure him back appear to have failed. He accused the two major parties, including his own, of prostituting themselves to big business.

Abela’s reference to reforms in the planning process were in part, overtures to the two mayors.

The party suffered major setbacks in the polls last month with the administration having to deal with growing apathy among supporters.

This year’s mass meeting was held in Freedom Square outside parliament. In previous years, the celebration was held in the much larger Castille Square.

Supporters thronged the square and its approach roads wearing red and white t-shirts. The meeting kicked off with a concert that saw various singers, including Mary Spiteri, Mike Spiteri, Petra and DJ Ryan Spiteri, entertain the crowd.

Abela kicks off his relatively short speech by saluting workers and the party’s labour heritage.

Using the old phrase ‘workers’ party’ to describe the PL, Abela insisted the party was the only workers’ movement in Malta.

A nod to trade union activism

In a nod to trade union activism, Abela recalled the incident in 1999 when General Workers’ Union officials were charged in court for obstructing a police bus that was escorting scores of arrested striking workers.

The Prime Minister recalled his father George Abela, who back then was the GWU’s legal counsel, coming home worried that the union officials faced lengthy prison sentences.

He then saluted former GWU secretary general Toni Zarb’s memory and applauded the trade unionists who persisted in their defence of striking workers and eventually won.

“That is the same courage we have to show today,” Abela said, adding it was important not to forget what it meant when the PN was in government.

He said the party was proud to have translated the trust people showed it into concrete measures that supported families. He then listed free childcare, pension increases, the wage supplement, civil rights for all, the cheapest energy bills in the Eurozone and the lowest unemployment rate ever.

Income tax refunds next week

He said that the annual income tax refunds will start being paid out in a week’s time at higher rates announced in the budget. The outlay for this year will reach €26 million, more than double what was refunded in recent years.

The tax refund was a 2017 electoral pledge and the PL government has maintained it every year since then. “We keep our word,” Abela said.

He then took a pot shot at the Nationalist Party, who he said will criticise the refund.

“They can cringe all they want because in the next budget we will give more because we are agents for the good of workers… we still have more to do,” he said. “It is true that a government’s job is to look after its people but this can only be guaranteed by a Labour government.”

He said a public consultation on how to transform a car park in Bormla that was taken back from the American University of Malta will be transformed into an open space of leisure for residents will start on Thursday.

Later this month, he added, details will be given on 15 urban greening projects proposed by local councils and which will be carried out by Project Green for a total expense of €10 million.

Abela said new jobs will continue being created and the economy will continue to grow. He insisted the government still had four more years.

“We will not be perfect in everything and this is why we have to continue learning from you,” he said.

He urged people not to be discouraged, promising four more years of “hard work and results” to support workers, young people, pensioners and families.

“You know where you stand with us. We deliver what we promise,” he said before closing off with a string of catch phrases that included Dom Mintoff’s famous: “Malta first and foremost.”