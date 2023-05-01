Nationalist Party celebrates Workers’ Day with protest outside St Luke’s Hospital

In a break with tradition, the Nationalist Party will be holding its own mass event on Workers’ Day in the form of a protest outside St Luke’s Hospital.

The location marks two of the PN’s latest cris de coeur – the Steward Hospitals scandal and claims of partiality by the national broadcaster.

The protest starts at 4pm and the crowd will be addressed by party leader Bernard Grech.

Holding the mass meeting just outside the doors of the Public Broadcasting Service, which has been in the PN’s crosshairs for the past few years, is a major provocation. Only last month during a protest outside parliament an angry PN supporter spat at a One TV crew, something the party would want to avoid at all costs today.

The PN registered a boost in the aftermath of the court’s ruling to annul the hospitals concession over fraudulent behaviour but it still trails the PL with more voters choosing to be non-committal rather than back the Opposition.

Grech is facing his fair share of internal criticism over the PN’s inability to make significant inroads among the electorate as the long shadow of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hangs over his leadership.

The PN’s chosen theme for this year’s Workers’ Day celebration is Strength to the Worker, emphasising that it is the only party that has workers’ wellbeing at heart.

Grech has been criticising the government for protecting criminals and those close to it at the expense of workers and their families.