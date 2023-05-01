St George’s Square transformed into ‘fantasy garden’ with 18,000 plants

The Valletta Green Festival opened on Monday with St George’s Square being transformed into what organisers have dubbed “a fantasy garden” hosting more than 18,000 plants.

Organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, the garden can be enjoyed until Sunday 7 May with activities starting on Wednesday 3 May.

Activities will be held from 10am until 8pm every day and from 10am until 10pm on Sunday.

The garden features mature trees up to three metres high and is spread over an area measuring 42.8m by 27.5m, giving visitors ample space to wander and explore.

Organisers said the plants and trees were carefully selected to create a “beautiful and harmonious display of colour, texture, and life”.

Species include Callistemon Viminalis, Cupressus Semprevirens, Olea Europea, Nerium Oleander, Eugenia Etna Fire, Bougainvillea Sanderiana, Petunias of all colors, Laurus Nobilis, Metrosideros Variegated, Pittosporum Nana, Hydrangea, Polygala, and many more.

The largest edition so far, the garden extends from St George’s Square to Old Theatre Street, Triton Square and several streets and squares in Valletta.

Creative entrepreneurs have also set up shop at the Eco Market spread along Old Theatre Street, while Dancel Dance Studio will be holding flash mobs in various streets and squares around Valletta.

The Valletta Green Festival hosts several stands by Ambjent Malta, ERA, EWA (Water Be the Change), Project Green, the Wasteserv's roadshow truck, as well as a stand for the Valletta Design Cluster which will be holding a number of initiatives.

For more information visit events section on the Valletta Cultural Agency website and Facebook page.​