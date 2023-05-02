Health warning on flax seed product due to undeclared mustard

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning on a flax seed product as it contains undeclared mustard.

In its warning, the Directorate said the product must not be consumed by persons who are allergic or intolerant to mustard.

The product in question is the Pensa Bio 500g Semi Di Lino Biologici, with durability dates 02/09/2024 and 13/10/2024.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].