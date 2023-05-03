Repubblika: Government doing nothing to protect journalists following Caruana Galizia murder

Civil society NGO Repubblika has lamented the lack of government action to protect journalists following the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Robert Abela’s government has not implemented a single recommendation from the Public Inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, meaning the threats against freedom of speech which resulted in the assassination of a journalist are still there,” the NGO said on World Press Freedom Day.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 3 May to be World Press Freedom Day, in order to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

Repubblika also said the government has yet to consult with journalists over the introduction of legislation aimed at protecting them while carrying out their duty, while the national broadcaster continues to serve as a mouthpiece for government propaganda.

“The government is doing its utmost in refusing to give up information which it is obliged to publish,” it said.

The NGO said the country is yet to enact anti-mafia legislation, and no laws prevent abuse of institutional power.

“There have still been no prosecutions against those involved in the Panama Papers. The owners of Electrogas, even those in prison, are still profiting from that corrupt contract. Although the hospital contract was rescinded due to fraud, ministers involved in the contract are still outside prison. The Attorney General and the Police Commissioner protect those involved in the Pilatus Bank scandal,” it said.

Repubblika said government is doing nothing to address the dangerous environment in which journalists and activists operate.