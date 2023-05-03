BiologyBuddy.ai: The artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for A'level students

Metaverse Architects have launched BiologyBuddy.ai, a comprehensive AI-powered study platform designed specifically for biology A-level students in Malta.

“Our platform provides students with access to past papers, syllabus requirements, and "state-of-the-art" GPT-enabled tools to help them prepare for their exams,” Metaverse Architects said on Wednesday.

BiologyBuddy.ai incorporates the latest AI technology, including Open Ai's GPT-4, to provide students with an unparalleled learning experience.

These GPT-enabled tools allow students to ask any question related to biology, and the platform provides them with information on where in the past papers this question has been asked.

It will also provide model answers for each question, as well as study tips that are specifically tailored to the Malta A-level biology exam.

"Our mission is to help students achieve their full potential in biology, and we believe that BiologyBuddy.ai will play a crucial role in achieving this goal," Metaverse Architects co-founder Sean Ellul said.

Ellul said the company is excited to launch this tool in Malta, where they hope to raise more awareness among local students of the opportunities for education and start-ups in AI.

“Our Malta product will remain free for as long as we can, and we hope to continue serving the Maltese community with our technology," he added.

However, BiologyBuddy.ai is not limited to the Maltese market, as the team behind the project has already begun work on adapting the system for the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

With 1.95 million IB students around the world, who sit for Higher level biology and lower-level biology as part of their 6th form education prior to university, this presents a much larger potential market for the application.

The team is confident that their product will continue to serve the needs of students in other countries, providing them with a much-needed tool to help them excel in their studies.

"While we started in Malta with a mission to raise the level of our home country's youth, our main mission is to serve the global community of IB students. As we continue to expand, we plan to release a paid version of the application with more advanced features and tools," Ellul’s partner Luca Arrigo said.

The Metaverse Architects team is also planning to expand the application to other subjects like chemistry, physics and law in the future.

“This is an exciting time for BiologyBuddy.ai, and the team is committed to providing students with the best possible tools to achieve success in their studies.”

READ ALSO: New kids on the blockchain: Start-up looks to pave the way in the metaverse